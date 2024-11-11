Maharashtra Elections 2024: Rs 1.14 Crore Seized in Navi Mumbai as Police Crack Down on Code Violation

Ahead of the assembly elections, the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate’s flying squad and stationary surveillance teams have seized three vehicles transporting illegal cash over the last 15 days, confiscating Rs1,14,57,000 in total.

In addition, the Navi Mumbai Police have intensified actions against drug smugglers, illegal liquor traffickers, and individuals in possession of unauthorized weapons.

The assembly elections are set for November 20 across Maharashtra. Within the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate, there are four assembly constituencies—Airoli, Belapur, Panvel, and Uran. The police are committed to maintaining law and order throughout the election period in these constituencies.

To uphold the model code of conduct mandated by the Election Commission, the Navi Mumbai Police have implemented special measures. Dedicated teams, including a Mobile Surveillance Team (FST) and a Stationary Surveillance Team (SST), have been established within the Commissionerate’s jurisdiction. These teams focus on monitoring illegal transport of cash, narcotics, and illicit liquor.

Between October 15 and November 7, the Mobile and Stationary Surveillance Teams carried out three separate operations, seizing three vehicles carrying a total of Rs1,14,57,000 in cash. The seized funds have been deposited in the treasury, with further investigation underway by the Income Tax Department.