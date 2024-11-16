Maharashtra Elections: Navi Mumbai Airport to Be Named After D B Patil, Says Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, has reaffirmed that the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will be named after the late D.B. Patil, a prominent local leader and farmers’ rights activist. The announcement was made during a campaign rally in Karanjade, Panvel, for the Mahayuti (Grand Alliance) candidates contesting in the Panvel and Uran constituencies.

Addressing the crowd, Mohol stated that the Maharashtra state government has already submitted a proposal for the airport’s renaming. He also revealed plans to rename Pune Airport after Sant Tukaram Maharaj. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself praised D.B. Patil during an event in Kharghar. Let there be no doubt—the Navi Mumbai airport will 100% be named after D.B. Patil. I stand by this commitment," Mohol assured.

In addition to renaming the airport, Mohol addressed the concerns of farmers displaced by the NMIA project. He pledged fair compensation, employment opportunities, and rehabilitation for the affected families from the five displaced villages. He further mentioned an ongoing feasibility report examining the addition of a third and fourth runway to the airport, underscoring the project's importance for regional development.

On the political front, Mohol cited a recent survey predicting a strong performance for the Mahayuti alliance, with an estimated 185-190 seats in the assembly elections. He expressed confidence in the victories of Mahesh Baldi in Uran and Prashant Thakur in Panvel. Mohol praised Baldi’s contributions to resolving critical infrastructure issues, including water supply and road development, through effective collaboration with the state government.

The announcements come at a crucial juncture, as the Grand Alliance seeks to solidify its position in the upcoming elections while addressing key issues impacting the Navi Mumbai region.