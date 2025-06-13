Maharashtra Govt to Grant Letter of Intents to Five Foreign Universities on June 14

Mumbai: In a major step towards positioning Maharashtra as a global education hub, the state government will formally grant Letters of Intent (LOIs) to five prestigious foreign universities under its ambitious initiative, “Mumbai Rising – Creating an International Education City.” The LOI Granting Ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Mumbai.

The event will be graced by Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education, as the Chief Guest. The ceremony will also witness the presence of Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, along with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, both Deputy Chief Ministers, and Chandrakant Patil, Minister for Higher and Technical Education.

As part of this pioneering initiative, five internationally renowned institutions—the University of Aberdeen, University of York, University of Western Australia, Illinois Institute of Technology, and Istituto Europeo di Design (IED)—will receive formal invitations to establish their campuses in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Under the guidance of the Maharashtra Government, the International EduCity is being developed by CIDCO within a five-kilometre radius of the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. The project will offer Indian students access to world-class education without having to go abroad, fostering global academic exchange, enhancing research opportunities, and promoting cultural diversity.

This will be India’s first-of-its-kind International EduCity, with plans to host campuses of ten top global universities. The initiative is set to significantly contribute to Maharashtra’s goal of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy and support India’s vision of a five-trillion-dollar economy by the year 2029. The project is expected to transform Navi Mumbai and Mumbai into magnets for global talent, education, and innovation.