Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Traffic Diversion Implemented in Navi Mumbai Starting May 12

The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a notification regarding the diversion of traffic in Panvel and Uran to facilitate vehicles reaching the polling material collection centers from the morning of May 12 to midnight on May 13. For the Maval Lok Sabha constituency, the A R Kaleskar Polytechnic College in Panvel and the Zila Parishad School in Jasai in Uran have been designated as polling material collection centers for the Panvel and Uran assembly constituencies respectively.

According to the notification for the A R Kaleskar Polytechnic College center in Panvel, the road connecting Panvel Thana Naka to the JNPT road via Karnala Sports Academy will be closed for the movement of all vehicles from 6 am on May 12 to midnight on May 14.

During this period, vehicles heading towards the JNPT road will utilize the Khanda Colony overbridge and take a left turn from Kalmaboli circle towards JNPT. Similarly, vehicles from Khanda Colony signal will proceed left towards their desired destination via the JNPT Road. Likewise, for the Zila Parishad School in Jasai, there will be restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles from 6 am to 2 pm on May 12 and from 6 pm to midnight on May 13 on the Dighoda to Dastan Phata road. During this time frame, vehicles traveling from Dighoda towards Dastan Phata will be rerouted via Dighoda Jambhulpada - Jungle Cut to reach their intended destination. However, there will be no restrictions for essential vehicles, including fire brigade, police, and ambulances.



