Maharashtra Poised for Economic Boom with Navi Mumbai Airport and NAINA City Development, Says CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra is set to become a major economic powerhouse with the development of the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the NAINA (Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area) City projects, said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Speaking at an event in Vashi today, Shinde emphasized the transformative potential of these initiatives, which are being spearheaded by the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO).

In a significant milestone for the Navi Mumbai International Airport project, the Indian Air Force conducted the successful landing of a C-295 aircraft, followed by an impressive flypast by Sukhoi-30 aircraft. The demonstration was attended by Chief Minister Shinde, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other dignitaries.

Following the event, the Chief Minister inaugurated a series of development projects at a ceremony held at the CIDCO Exhibition Center in Vashi. These projects included CIDCO’s ambitious mega housing scheme of 26,502 flats, the foundation stone laying for Maharashtra Bhavan, and infrastructure development in the NAINA Township (sectors 8 to 12). Other key initiatives included the Thane Urban Renewal Scheme, the development of 3,833 new flats, the Western Peripheral road connecting to the Navi Mumbai International Airport, and the opening of the international-standard 18-hole Kharghar Valley Golf Course.

The Chief Minister praised CIDCO for its swift and humanitarian response in constructing homes for the victims of the Ershalwadi landslide. At the ceremony, symbolic keys were handed over to the beneficiaries of the Ershalwadi rehabilitation project, and appointment letters were distributed to individuals from affected families who have been employed by CIDCO on a contractual basis.

"The Navi Mumbai International Airport and NAINA City will drive the economic growth of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, propelling Maharashtra to become an economic powerhouse," said Shinde in his address. He further highlighted the importance of the newly launched housing schemes and infrastructure development efforts in contributing to this growth.

CIDCO Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Singhal provided an overview of CIDCO’s various projects at the event. He was joined by key dignitaries, including Shri Sanjay Shirsat, Shri Shrirang Barne, Shri Naresh Mhaske, Shri Niranjan Davkhare, Shri Dnyaneshwar Mhatre, Shri Ganesh Naik, Shri Prashant Thakur, Smt. Manda Mhatre, and Shri Mahesh Baldi, along with a large number of CIDCO officials and staff.

A coffee table book showcasing CIDCO's ongoing and upcoming projects was also unveiled by the Chief Minister. With these key projects now underway, Maharashtra is poised for significant infrastructure and economic development in the coming years.