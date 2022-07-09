Man drags traffic cop on car bonnet to evade fine for driving drive on wrong side of road

An on-duty traffic police personnel was dragged on the bonnet of a car in Navi Mumbai, Kharghar after he attempted to stop the vehicle when he spotted the man driving on the wrong side of the road.

A case has been registered against the driver at Kharghar police station.

Gadekar was dragged on the bonnet for 100 meters in heavy rain. The cop had to hang on the bonnet of the car, driven by a man who continued driving till he was forced to stop by some two-wheeler drivers who rushed to help and stopped the driver of the car.

The victim has been identified as Gadekar.