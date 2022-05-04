MNS workers play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosque in Navi Mumbai

MNS chiefs in Navi Mumbai have become aggressive following the order of MNS chief Raj Thackeray. In Airoli area, MNS workers started chanting Hanuman Chalisa in front of a mosque. MNS activists had come here with speakers. As soon as the police came to know about this, they immediately arrested the men. Hanuman Chalisa Aarti was started under the leadership of MNS leader Nilesh Arun Bankhele. After this, the police have arrested Nilesh Bankhele, Bhushan Agivale, Nitin Lashkar, Dashrath Suravase and Amrut Jawale.

On the other hand, the police have been issuing restraining notices to MNS activists. Koparkhairane police arrested MNS Navi Mumbai deputy city president Prasad Ghorpade and his associates on a 149 notice as part of the arrest. Besides, MNS activists Balaji Londhe, Nitin Naik, Praveen Hange and Sharad Dighe have also been arrested by the police and taken to Koparkhairane police station.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday appealed people to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers in the areas where azan is heard blaring from loudspeakers on May 4. After that, the police have stepped up security, assuming that the MNS activists will be aggressive. All police leave has been canceled. A police force has been deployed outside almost every mosque.