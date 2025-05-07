Mock Drill in Uran: Operation Abhyas Assesses City’s Emergency Preparedness

Uran: In line with the Ministry of Home Affairs’ guidelines, a comprehensive emergency preparedness mock drill, named Operation Abhyas, was successfully conducted in Uran today. The drill, which took place at N.I. School at 4:00 PM, aimed to assess the city’s response to emergencies and ensure readiness across all sectors.

The exercise simulated a fire incident at N.I. School and the Panchayat Samiti. As part of the drill, sirens were sounded at eight key locations throughout the city, including the ONGC Colony, the Tehsil Office, and other strategic areas. The Civil Defence Force, medical teams, and emergency services carried out extensive rescue operations, search missions, and safety checks to ensure citizens' safety during simulated emergency conditions.

Uran, being a coastal city in close proximity to Mumbai and housing sensitive defense and petroleum facilities, is particularly vulnerable to potential emergencies. As a result, it is crucial for the city to regularly test its preparedness to mitigate the impact of any crisis, be it natural or man-made.

District Collector Kishan Jawale emphasized the importance of such drills, encouraging citizens to stay calm, avoid panic, and follow all official instructions. He also urged the public to refrain from believing in rumors during these exercises and to stay informed through official channels.

The mock drill also included a five-minute power blackout in select parts of Uran to simulate conditions during an emergency. Authorities have assured that no actual emergency took place and that this exercise was a critical part of the city’s ongoing efforts to enhance disaster preparedness.

With Operation Abhyas, Uran has demonstrated its commitment to ensuring safety and readiness in the face of potential emergencies.