Monsoon 2025: Panvel Commissioner Calls for Police Cooperation to Secure Pandavkada Waterfall

Panvel: In a proactive move to ensure public safety during the upcoming monsoon season, Panvel Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Mangesh Chitale called for police cooperation in vacating dangerous buildings and deploying security personnel at Pandavkada, a popular monsoon spot, during the rainy season. The review meeting, held at the municipal headquarters, focused on preparedness measures to prevent disasters in the city.

Pandavkada, known for its scenic beauty, attracts a large number of revellers during the monsoon season from Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad. However, in previous years, there have been reports of drowning incidents at the site. As a result, the Forest Department had closed the waterfall during the rainy season. Despite this, some youths continue to access the location through alternate routes, even though police personnel are deployed at the site. The Commissioner emphasized the need for further security measures to curb these activities.

The Commissioner also instructed CIDCO officials to ensure the proper maintenance of STP plant pumps and addressed concerns about waterlogging near bus stands. He stressed the importance of conducting structural audits of roadside hoardings and called for the repair of district council schools before the monsoon.

Additionally, the Commissioner urged the health department to be prepared for potential outbreaks of monsoon-related diseases and recommended coordination with the electricity department for trimming trees and clearing dangerous branches.

Attendees at the meeting included Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete, Assistant Director (Town Planning) Keshav Shinde, Transport Manager Kailas Gawde, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vaibhav Vidhate, City Engineer Sanjay Katekar, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anand Gosavi, Assistant Police Commissioner Ashok Rajput, Deputy Engineer Vilas Chavan, and representatives from various departments, CIDCO, the Tree Authority, and IRB.