Mumbai APMC Faces Crime Surge as Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Take Over, Claims Mathadi Leader Narendra Patil

The Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), the largest cooperative market in Asia, is reportedly under the growing influence of illegal Bangladeshi nationals, according to Mathadi leader Narendra Patil. These individuals are allegedly residing illegally in the market, engaging in illicit activities for their livelihood, and contributing to a rise in criminal incidents within the area.

Patil, who has been actively raising concerns about the situation, claimed that the presence of these Bangladeshi nationals has led to an increase in criminal activity, including the illegal sale of marijuana, gutkha, and alcohol, as well as incidents of extortion, theft, and even murder. He pointed out that a few years ago, a vehicle explosion occurred in the market, and outsiders had assaulted a trader. Despite these alarming incidents, there has been no significant improvement in security measures or action from the administration.

Patil also highlighted that many traders are employing the Bangladeshis as laborers, thereby pushing out the native Mathadi workers who traditionally rely on the market for their livelihood. “These illegal immigrants are taking up jobs meant for genuine Mathadi workers, and their presence is contributing to the rise in crime rates,” Patil added.

The Mathadi leader further revealed that he had raised the issue with the then-Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, during a Mathadi gathering, and also communicated his concerns to the APMC administration in writing. However, he stated that no action had been taken so far. “If an unfortunate incident were to occur in the market, who will be held responsible? Traders are hiring these Bangladeshi nationals without proper scrutiny, and it’s high time the authorities take swift action,” Patil said.

The APMC market, known for its vast scale, includes various sub-markets, such as the onion-potato market, spice market, and fruit market, serving as a key hub for the distribution of goods across Mumbai and neighboring areas. The fruit market, in particular, is witnessing an influx of Bangladeshi nationals who are allegedly residing there illegally.

In light of the growing concerns, Patil warned of a large public movement against the illegal activities in the APMC fruit market. “If no action is taken soon, we will be forced to organize a major protest to address this issue,” he said.