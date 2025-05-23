Mumbai: BJP Flags 'Irregularity' in BMC’s ₹40-Crore Ladder Purchase

Mumbai: A storm is brewing over the Mumbai Fire Department’s proposed purchase of four 68-meter ladders, with BJP spokesperson and former corporator Bhalchandra Shirsat alleging a potential misuse of public funds to the tune of ₹40 crore. In a letter to BMC Additional Commissioner Dr. Amit Saini, Shirsat has demanded an immediate inquiry into what he terms a "serious financial irregularity."

The controversy centers around the Fire Department’s decision to procure 68-meter turntable ladders—only four meters taller than the currently used 64-meter models—at a price double that of the latter. The new ladders are expected to cost ₹20 crore each, as compared to ₹10 crore previously paid for 64-meter versions during a competitive bidding process.

Critics argue that the decision violates Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) tender policy guidelines and creates a monopoly in favor of Magirus GmbH, the only company globally that manufactures 68-meter ladders. Due to the restrictive tender specifications, no other companies were able to participate in the bidding process.

“In 2017-18, the BMC issued tenders three times for ladders taller than 68 meters, each time attracting only a single bid from Magirus GmbH,” Shirsat stated. “To encourage competition, the BMC then allowed companies offering 64-meter ladders to bid, resulting in a fair market price. Why, then, are we now reverting to a monopoly and paying double for a mere four-meter increase?”

Shirsat warned that this unchecked expenditure could lead to a waste of ₹40 crore of taxpayers’ money and urged the civic body to immediately halt the procurement and initiate a thorough investigation.