Mumbai: BMC Urges Hill Slope Residents in Ghatkpar to Relocate to Safer Locations Ahead of Monsoon

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration has appealed to slum dwellers residing in hilly areas of Vikhroli Parksite, Vikhroli (West), and Ghatkopar (West) — including Varsha Nagar, Ramnagar, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Rahul Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Khandoba Tekdi, Azad Nagar, Sonia Gandhi Nagar, Prem Nagar, and Anand Nagar — within the jurisdiction of the 'N' Ward Office, to relocate to safer locations.

The N Ward Office had already issued precautionary instructions/notices to the residents of these areas earlier. However, those who continue to stay despite the warnings will do so at their own risk. In the event of any accident, loss of life, or property due to a natural disaster, the BMC administration will not be held responsible, clarified the Assistant Commissioner of the ‘N’ Ward.

During the monsoon season, there is a risk of landslides, collapse of houses due to soil erosion caused by water flowing down the hills, and potential flooding of drains that could wash away the huts.

As a precautionary measure, the BMC administration once again urges local residents in these risky zones — including the dangerous buildings and slum areas of Varsha Nagar, Ramnagar, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Rahul Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Khandoba Tekdi, Azad Nagar, Sonia Gandhi Nagar, Prem Nagar, and Anand Nagar — to voluntarily relocate to safer places.