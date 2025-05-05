Mumbai Fire: Residents and Pets Rescued After Blaze Breaks Out at Shukhshanti Building on Pedder Road

A Level 2 fire broke out early this morning at the Shukhshanti Building, near Jaslok Hospital on Pedder Road in the Malabar Hill area, causing significant concern as smoke filled the structure. However, the Mumbai Fire Brigade responded quickly, managing to save not only four males and four females from the building but also three dogs and two cats, ensuring the safety of both residents and pets.

The blaze, which originated from the electric wiring and garment stock at the Libbas showroom, was quickly identified as a Level-II emergency. Emergency services, including BEST, Police, and Ambulance teams, were mobilized immediately to the scene.

The fire incident was reported at 7:40 AM, and according to an update from the BMC at 08:10 AM, the fire had been fully contained from all sides. Fortunately, no significant injuries have been reported, and the situation was swiftly brought under control.