Mumbai local train services on Harbor Line disrupted; trains running 15-20 mins late

Local Trains on Harbor line has been disrupted since this morning. The Harbor Local Train was delayed due to technical failure in the signal system at Vashi station. As a result, trains on this route are running 15 to 20 minutes late. This has been informed by the railway administration. Due to the disruption of local services during rush hour, the citizens who have to go out to work have to suffer a lot.

"Due to the breakdown in the signal system, the local trains running between Mankhurd and Panvel and the local traffic between Thane and Vashi on the Trans Harbor route have been disrupted since 5 am," said a railway public relations officer. It is also said that the railway administration is making efforts to restore traffic.

Meanwhile, no official information has been issued by the railways as to whether the traffic has been restored. The disruption of local services has hit the employees hard to get to work in the morning. Also, many passengers have resorted to alternative means of transportation.