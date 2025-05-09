Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Suspends Trans-Harbour Line Services Due to Tilted Girde

Navi Mumbai: Thousands of commuters were left stranded on the Central Railway’s Trans-Harbour line after train services were suspended on Friday morning following an extended traffic block caused by a tilted girder. Currently, large crowds are gathered at Thane station and stations between Vashi and Airoli.

According to Central Railway officials, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had taken a traffic block from 1 am to 4 am to launch girders between Thane and Airoli. However, after the girder was launched, it was found to be tilted. As a safety precaution, train services on the stretch were suspended from 7:10 am.

#MMRDA had taken a #block from 01.00 to 04.00 at night on the trans harbour line to launch girders between Thane and Airoli.

It has been noticed that the girders launched are tilted.

Traffic has been suspended from 07:10 hours because of this. — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) May 9, 2025

Central Railway has not provided a timeline for when services will be restored. A large number of office-goers who rely on the Nerul/Vashi-Thane route are stranded at various stations. Many commuters are now waiting at Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) bus stops in an effort to reach their workplaces.