Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Suspends Trans-Harbour Line Services Due to Tilted Girde
By Amit Srivastava | Updated: May 9, 2025 09:17 IST2025-05-09T09:16:41+5:302025-05-09T09:17:10+5:30
Navi Mumbai: Thousands of commuters were left stranded on the Central Railway’s Trans-Harbour line after train services were suspended on Friday morning following an extended traffic block caused by a tilted girder. Currently, large crowds are gathered at Thane station and stations between Vashi and Airoli.
According to Central Railway officials, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had taken a traffic block from 1 am to 4 am to launch girders between Thane and Airoli. However, after the girder was launched, it was found to be tilted. As a safety precaution, train services on the stretch were suspended from 7:10 am.
#MMRDA had taken a #block from 01.00 to 04.00 at night on the trans harbour line to launch girders between Thane and Airoli.— DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) May 9, 2025
It has been noticed that the girders launched are tilted.
Traffic has been suspended from 07:10 hours because of this.
Central Railway has not provided a timeline for when services will be restored. A large number of office-goers who rely on the Nerul/Vashi-Thane route are stranded at various stations. Many commuters are now waiting at Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) bus stops in an effort to reach their workplaces.