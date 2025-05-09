Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Suspends Trans-Harbour Line Services Due to Tilted Girde

Mumbai Local Train Update: Trans-Harbour Line Suspended Due to Safety Concerns

Navi Mumbai: Thousands of commuters were left stranded on the Central Railway’s Trans-Harbour line after train services were suspended on Friday morning following an extended traffic block caused by a tilted girder. Currently, large crowds are gathered at Thane station and stations between Vashi and Airoli.

According to Central Railway officials, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had taken a traffic block from 1 am to 4 am to launch girders between Thane and Airoli. However, after the girder was launched, it was found to be tilted. As a safety precaution, train services on the stretch were suspended from 7:10 am.

Central Railway has not provided a timeline for when services will be restored. A large number of office-goers who rely on the Nerul/Vashi-Thane route are stranded at various stations. Many commuters are now waiting at Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) bus stops in an effort to reach their workplaces.

