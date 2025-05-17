Mumbai: Powai Lake Choked by Hyacinth, Residents Launch 'Save Powai Lake' Campaign

Mumbai: Frustrated by the authorities’ continued inaction in cleaning Powai Lake—now choked with invasive water hyacinth—local residents and environmentalists have launched a series of campaigns to protect the waterbody and its fragile biodiversity.

Operating under the banner #SavePowaiLake, the group has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging him to intervene and direct civic authorities to remove the thick mat of hyacinth that has taken over the lake.

“We have been pleading with civic officials for a long time, but nothing has been done,” said Pamela Cheema, a resident of Jal Vayu Vihar in Powai.

Activists have also raised concerns about possible sewer lines discharging into the lake, which may be contributing to the unchecked growth of the invasive plant.

“Hyacinth severely harms aquatic biodiversity by blocking sunlight and depleting oxygen levels,” B N Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation, noted in his email to the Chief Minister. He stressed that Powai Lake is not only home to crocodiles but also supports a wide range of aquatic life.

“Once a beautiful, sprawling wetland, Powai Lake now presents a pathetic sight. Anyone driving by can see its deteriorating state,” Kumar said, questioning the silence of officials, ministers, and elected representatives.

While there have been repeated promises to beautify the lake, Kumar lamented that they have remained “only on paper” as the wetland continues to rot.

“Pictures speak louder than words,” said Shabbir Tambawala, who shared a series of photographs revealing the lake’s worsening condition. These images were included in the email to the CM and were also marked to the Municipal Commissioner. Simultaneously, activists launched an online petition to rally public support.

“We care about Powai Lake because it’s more than just a water body—it represents life, history, and hope,” said Milan Bhat, a resident of Hiranandani Gardens who spearheaded a social media campaign.

“Your voice matters too! Share why Powai Lake is important to you. Let’s unite to protect and restore this precious ecosystem,” Bhat urged in her post.

Gitanjali Dhulekar of Jal Vayu Vihar added that residents have initiated a signature drive to spread awareness and mobilize support for saving Powai’s biodiversity.