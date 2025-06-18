Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: 6 Cops, 5 Bangladeshi Nationals Injured After Police Convoy Crashes Inside Bhatan Tunnel

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra (June 18, 2025): A police convoy carrying Bangladeshi nationals met with an accident on Wednesday morning inside the Bhatan Tunnel on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Several police personnel were injured in the crash and are undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital in Kamothe.

The incident occurred while police were en route to Pune with detained Bangladeshi nationals. At the time of the crash, another accident had taken place on the expressway and rescue operations were underway. During this situation, a sudden brake applied by one of the police vehicles caused a chain collision involving three to four vehicles in the convoy.

According to the media reports, six police personnel sustained injuries, and five Bangladeshi nationals were also hurt and are being treated at MGM Hospital.

Senior police officials, including the Police Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Zone 2, rushed to the scene and later visited the hospital to review the situation.

