Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Update: Panvel Exit of Yashwantrao Chavan Expy Shut for Six Months From Today; Check Alternate Routes

Navi Mumbai– The Panvel Exit (Km 1.200) on the Mumbai-bound lane of the Yashwantrao Chavan Mumbai-Pune Expressway has been shit for six months starting from today (February 11), due to construction work at Kalamboli Circle. The closure will be in effect 24 hours a day to facilitate the construction of a new flyover and underpass under the Kalamboli Junction Improvement Project by the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (MSIDC).

The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have announced the closure based on a directive from the Additional Director General of Police (Traffic), Maharashtra State. Officials have assured that traffic will be diverted via alternate routes to minimize congestion.

Alternative Routes for Motorists:

1. For vehicles traveling from Mumbai-Pune Expressway towards Panvel, Goa, and JNPT: All vehicles should take a left turn at Kon Phata (Km 9.600) and proceed via the NH-48 highway through Palaspe Circle to reach their destination.

2. For vehicles traveling from Pune to Mumbai on the Expressway and heading towards Taloja, Kalyan, or Shilphata: Instead of taking the Panvel Exit (Km 1.200), vehicles should continue straight to Km 00.00 on the Expressway and proceed via the Panvel-Sion Highway. They should turn right under the Purusharth Petrol Pump Flyover at Roadpali and take NH-48 to reach their destination.

Traffic police have urged commuters to plan their routes accordingly and follow traffic advisories to avoid delays. The restrictions will remain in place until the construction work is completed.