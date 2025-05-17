Mumbai Records Moderate Rainfall; Western Suburbs Receive Higher Showers

Mumbai: Several parts of Mumbai received moderate rainfall between 8:00 AM and 9:00 AM today, as per data released by the Disaster Management Unit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In the City area, both Nair Hospital and the D Ward Office recorded 14 mm of rainfall. The Eastern Suburbs, including Kurla Fire Station and MCMCR Powai, reported 12 mm.

The Western Suburbs witnessed comparatively heavier showers, with the HW Ward Office recording the highest at 20 mm. Supari Tank Municipal School received 18 mm, Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Municipal School saw 16 mm, followed by BC Fire Station with 14 mm, Marol Fire Station with 13 mm, and Aarey Colony Municipal School in Goregaon reporting 11 mm.

According to the Regional Meteorological Department, Mumbai is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers at isolated places in both the city and suburbs. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 33°C and 27°C, respectively.

Forecasts also indicate a cloudy sky with chances of light rain or drizzle over the next 48 hours.