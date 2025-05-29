Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Rain Showers Likely Today; Check High Tide Forecast

Mumbai: Mumbai is expected to experience a generally cloudy sky today with intermittent spells of light to moderate rain across the city and suburbs. Along with the wet weather, a significant high tide of 4.79 meters is forecast at 1:52 PM, which could compound waterlogging in low-lying areas.

The India Meteorological Department issued its morning bulletin at 8:00 AM, warning of continued rainfall throughout the day. The combination of rain and high tide may lead to localized flooding, particularly along the city’s coast.

Tidal patterns for the next 24 hours show a second high tide of 4.04 meters at 1:31 AM on May 30. Low tides are expected at 7:57 PM today (1.60 meters) and 7:32 AM tomorrow (0.42 meters).

Rainfall recorded between 8:00 AM on May 28 and 8:00 AM today shows moderate precipitation across the region, with the city area receiving 16 mm, eastern suburbs 24 mm, and western suburbs 26 mm.

Civic authorities have urged residents to stay alert, especially in flood-prone zones, and to follow weather advisories as conditions evolve.