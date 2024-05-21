Navi Mumbai: 13-Year-Old Brother Rapes, Impregnates Elder Sister After Watching P*rn Together in Vashi; Booked

Teenage booked for raping and impregnating his 15-year-old sibling after watching porn together. Vashi police registered a case on Saturday (May 18) after a Medico-Legal Case (MLC) was reported from General Hospital. The matter came to light after the girl visited the hospital for termination of the pregnancy. The teenager was three months pregnant, confirmed the police.

According to the victim's statement, the police said, "both the siblings had watched porn in the month of December last year and had decided to try the "act". However, both of them found it difficult to do it and hence dropped the idea. But, in January 2024, her younger brother forced himself on her even as she told him not to do it. After she missed her monthly periods, she told her mother about the incident and then the parents took her to hospital.”

As per the FPJ report, the case has been transferred to the Khandeshwar police station as the victim and her family reside in Maharashtra's Panvel, where the incident occurred. The victim's parents work in housekeeping.

The girl's father earns Rs 10,000 per month, and the mother earns Rs 8,000. They also pay Rs 10,000 EMI for their one-room kitchen house. The father has also been doing odd jobs late at night.

The police said that the incident took place when their parents were not at home. The case against the accused is registered for rape under the Indian Penal Code as well as The Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act