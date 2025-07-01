Navi Mumbai: 2-Day-Old Baby Found Abandoned Outside Orphanage; Parents Traced Within 24 Hours

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra (July 1, 2025): A shocking incident unfolded in Panvel where a two-day-old newborn girl was found abandoned on a roadside near an orphanage. The infant had been placed in a plastic basket along with a milk bottle, powdered milk, and a handwritten note. The incident came to light early Saturday when locals spotted the baby wrapped in a blanket near Swapnalay Girls' Orphanage in Takka Colony. The note inside the basket read, “Sorry baby. Forgive us for leaving you. We are not financially or mentally ready to raise you. We will stay nearby and may return for you one day. Please forgive us for leaving you here.”

Police launched an investigation and tracked multiple CCTV footage from the area. Within 24 hours, officers identified and detained the child's biological parents. The father, Aman Kondkar, a 23-year-old unemployed engineering graduate from Bhiwandi, confessed during questioning. He was in a relationship with a 20-year-old woman from Mumbra who is his distant relative.

Read Also | Mumbai Horror: Father Allegedly Beats and Burns 5-Year-Old Daughter with Cigarette in Mankhurd; Arrested

The woman had delivered the baby at a private hospital in Mumbra. The couple had falsely claimed they were married at the hospital. Due to family opposition and fear of social backlash, they decided to abandon the child. The duo arrived at the location in a car, and CCTV footage showed a burqa-clad woman placing the baby on the pavement.

The newborn is currently under the care of a charitable trust. The State Child Welfare Committee will decide whether custody should be given back to the parents.

Police have registered a case for child abandonment. While the couple has not been arrested, they have been issued a notice and asked to cooperate with the investigation.