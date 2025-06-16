Navi Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Kanpur Woman Dies by Suicide Over Low Pay

A 22-year-old woman, Nandini Tiwari, who came to Mumbai for work to support her family, died by suicide after her hopes were dashed by financial hardship. Originally from Kanpur, Nandini left behind a diary expressing her anguish that her ₹12,000 salary was insufficient to cover rent, household expenses, and her parents' needs.

Due to her family's difficult financial situation, Nandini moved to Mumbai after completing her 12th standard, aiming to be a pillar of support for her family. For the past few months, she had been working at a company, earning ₹12,000. She resided in Airoli Sector 1 as a paying guest with three other girls. Recently, her three roommates had gone to their hometowns, leaving her alone for a few days. Nandini was known for her friendly nature and had developed good relationships with her neighbors.

When she hadn't been seen since Saturday and her door was locked from the inside, neighbors used a duplicate key to open her house on Sunday afternoon. They found her body hanging in the hall.

Anguish Expressed in Diary

During the police investigation of her home, a diary was found. Assistant Lady Police Inspector Vrushali Pawar stated that Nandini had written in it about the difficulty of managing her expenses with her meager salary. She had also confided in a friend about her financial troubles, expressing her despair and her intention to return to Kanpur. Police suspect that financial difficulties and shattered expectations led her to take this extreme step. Her family has been informed, and more details are expected to emerge once they arrive.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.