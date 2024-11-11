Navi Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Dies in Panvel Scooter-Motorbike Collision; Driver Charged with Negligence

Panvel City police have booked a 24-year-old scooter driver for negligence causing death after a collision with a motorbike on Saturday night. The accident resulted in the death of a 25-year-old man from Pargaon village, who succumbed to severe injuries. The accused scooter rider also sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

The incident occurred around 9:30 PM on Saturday near Karanjade on the Old Panvel-Uran road.

According to the police, the motorbike, with Suraj Swaminath Vishwakarma as a pillion rider, collided with the scooter driven by Abhishek Dighikar, a resident of Pargaon and native of Uttar Pradesh. In the crash, Vishwakarma suffered fatal injuries, and the other two people on the motorcycle were also injured. Both vehicles were severely damaged in the incident.

A police official from Panvel City station stated, "The scooter, driven by Dighikar, collided with a motorcycle belonging to Atish Vishwakarma. As a result, Suraj Swaminath Vishwakarma sustained fatal injuries, and the other two riders on the motorcycle were also injured. Both vehicles were damaged."

A case has been registered against Dighikar for negligence causing death and rash driving. However, he has not been arrested as he is admitted to MGM Hospital in Kamothe for treatment of his injuries.