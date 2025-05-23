Navi Mumbai: 250 Housing Societies Join India’s First Textile Waste Recycling Project

Navi Mumbai: In a groundbreaking move towards sustainability, Navi Mumbai has become the first city in India to launch a large-scale textile waste recycling and upcycling project. As part of the initiative, used clothes are being collected from 250 housing societies in the city. In the initial phase, 49 collection bins have already been installed in 47 societies, with more planned in the coming weeks. Dedicated vehicles gather discarded textiles from these bins and from "3R Centers" across the city.

The collected material is then transported to a newly established Textile Waste Processing Center located at the Shakuntala Mahajan Multipurpose Building in CBD Belapur.

This innovative project, implemented by the Textile Committee under the Ministry of Textiles in collaboration with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), marks a first-of-its-kind effort in the country to address textile waste through organized community participation and sustainable practices.

Principal Secretary of the Maharashtra Department of Textiles, Anshu Sinha, visited the center and expressed deep satisfaction with the project's progress. “This project not only offers a creative solution to the growing problem of textile waste but also empowers local women through skill-building and employment,” she noted.

During her visit, Sinha commended NMMC for its leadership and emphasized the importance of replicating this model in other cities. She also interacted with women working on the project and praised their creativity, especially in designing products from recycled fabric.

In partnership with the NGO TISSER Artisan Trust, the project upcycles sorted textiles using traditional handloom techniques. These products will be showcased and sold in local markets, with women’s self-help groups playing an integral role.

Citizens are encouraged to contribute clean, reusable clothing such as pants, shirts, dresses, jackets, and home textiles like blankets and curtains. However, items such as medical garments, undergarments, soiled clothes, footwear, and leather products are not accepted.

NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde highlighted the dual impact of the initiative—reducing landfill waste and creating livelihoods for women. Experts and government officials have praised the project as a model of circular economy and sustainable urban management.