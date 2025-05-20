Navi Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Woman Found With Throat Slit in Ulwe; Case Registered

Ulwe: A murder case has been registered at NRI Coastal Police Station against an unidentified person after a 27-year-old woman was allegedly killed by having her throat slit around midnight between May 18 and 19 in Sector 5, Ulwe. The accused fled the scene after committing the crime.

The victim has been identified as Alvina Kishore Singh, also known as Alvina Adamali Khan, a resident of Vijay Laxmi Tower in Sector 5, Ulwe.

According to police, the incident occurred between 11:35 pm on May 18 and 12:20 am on May 19 near the Radiance Splendour building in Sector 5, Ulwe.

Kishore Singh Khangarsingh Rajput, 30, the victim’s husband, who runs a medical shop in Sector 5, Ulwe, filed the complaint against the unidentified assailant. Police seized a mobile phone and a bag from the crime scene during the investigation.

Police said the incident occurred when the victim returned from Mumbai after visiting relatives. As she was walking home, an unidentified person attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon, slitting her throat before fleeing. Nearby residents rushed her to the hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries.

Police have launched an inquiry and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area.