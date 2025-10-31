Navi Mumbai: 2,880 Meters of Copper Wire Stolen From Streetlight Poles; One Thief Caught, Another On Run

Navi Mumbai registered several complaints of non-functional streetlights. After investigation it came to light that copper wires from dozens of streetlight poles along the Vashi Link Road and Thane-Belapur Highway had been stolen. On October 27, Chaitanya Electricals workers caught a man stealing 48 meters of copper wire from streetlight poles near Kokilaben Hospital on Thane-Belapur Road; another suspect fled.

An FIR was filed at Turbhe Police Station. NMMC’s Electrical Department reports approximately 2,880 meters of wire have been stolen from about 60 poles, disrupting power to streetlights, especially under the Belapur Flyover and near Vashi village bus stops, where poor lighting and safety concerns were frequently reported. (FPJ Report)

Following increased surveillance directed by City Engineer Shirish Aradwad and Executive Engineer Pravin Gade, a copper wire thief was apprehended and handed over to Turbhe Police; further investigation is underway. An NMMC official stated that copper wire theft endangers public safety and causes significant financial losses, urging citizens to report suspicious activity near streetlight poles.