Navi Mumbai: 30-Year-Old Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping Woman Repeatedly on False Promise of Marriage

Navi Mumbai: Police has arrested 30-year-old man for allegedly raping woman repeatedly on promise that he will marry her. As per the reports accused identified as Mohit Virendra Singh is a resident of Ulwe, befriended the woman and allegedly assaulted woman multiple time from last said months, said officials.

As PTI reported, Victim also allege that accused forced her to terminate a pregnancy and shot objectionable photos and videos of her. The accused also had her sign a joint affidavit of marriage, allegedly telling her that the "marriage" prevented her from filing a case against him, according to the official.

Following the incident Mohit Singh has been booked under section 64, 64(2)(d) (rape), 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means, etc.), 75 (Sexual harassment), 89 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.