Navi Mumbai: 30-Year-Old Man Electrocuted After Climbing Roof of Mumbai Local Train at Vashi Station (VIDEO)

Mumbai Local Train News: A 30-year-old man suffered serious burn injuries after climbing onto the roof of a local train and coming into contact with a high-voltage overhead wire at Vashi railway station on Monday, August 11, 2025. According to the reports, the injured man, identified as Ankur Pandey. His identity card showed he worked as a janitor for Super Facility Services Pvt Ltd. He is a resident of Diva in Thane.

He was travelling from Wadala to Panvel when he reportedly climbed onto the train roof near Mankhurd. Police said the train reached Vashi station around 5:10 p.m., where Pandey came into contact with the live overhead wire, he suffered severe burns.

Passengers heard his screams and alerted the railway police. Officers from Vashi Railway Police arrived quickly and pulled him down from the roof. Pandey was taken to Vashi Municipal Hospital initially. Due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was later shifted to J.J. Hospital in Mumbai for further treatment.

Senior Police Inspector Kiran Undare said preliminary investigations suggest Pandey may have been attempting suicide. The exact motive is still unclear. Police are working to find his relatives. "Prima facie, it seems like the commuter Pandey had deliberately climbed atop the train to commit suicide. His condition was serious when admitted at NMMC hospital, Vashi and we are trying to search his kin for informing them about the incident, " Inspector Undre said as quoted by TOI.

According to the reports, the incident caused a temporary disruption of services on the Harbour Line on August 11. Normal service was restored soon after.