Navi Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Woman Defrauded of Rs 16 Lakh in Pretext of Marriage

A 40-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai, got duped for around ₹16 lakh under the pretext of marriage. On Wednesday victim has registered a Complaint in connection to this at Kamothe police station.

According to FPJ report, police stated that woman a resident of Sector 19 in Kamothe, filled in her personal details on a matrimonial website in 2018. There she met accused Nilesh Nifade Patil (resident of Shirwade Vani village,of Nashik district). He called himself a bussinessan and eventually won her trust by meeting her at Pune railway station over several occasions from June 2018 to June 2022.

After gaining trust accused allegedly told the woman that he needed money for his business investments. Like this he repeatedly collected Rs 16 lakhs. When woman ask to return her money he used to make excuse, which made her realised that she is a victim of fraud. Following which she registered FIR and investigation in this matter is being carried out.

Following initial data revealed that transactions and meetings centered around the Pune railway station area, the case was transferred to the Bund Garden police station for further investigation. The complainant from Kamothe now awaits justice and hopes for the accused to be held accountable.