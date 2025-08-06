Navi Mumbai: 5 Patients Suffer Eye Infections After Surgery at Vashi Hospital; FIR Filed Against Two Doctors

Five patients suffered from severe eye infections after an operation at a prominent eye hospital in Navi Mumbai, prompting police to register a case against two ophthalmologists who conducted the surgeries without having a license. According to the police, surgeries were performed between December 2024 and March 2025 at the private eye hospital located at Vashi in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, reported the news agency PTI.

"The accused doctors are alleged to have conducted the eye surgeries in a rash, hasty and negligent manner. As a result, five patients, including a couple aged above 65, suffered severe eye injuries. The victims were diagnosed with serious infections caused by the pseudomonas virus following the surgeries," an official from the Vashi police station told PTI.

The doctors allegedly carried out the surgeries without the requisite license renewal from the Maharashtra Medical Council during the period. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Monday based on a probe report submitted by the civil surgeon, who thoroughly investigated the victims' complaints. The civil surgeon's report corroborated the allegations made by the victims to the police.

The Vashi police registered the FIR against the two doctors under sections 125(a), 125(b) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the National Medical Commission Act.