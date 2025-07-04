Navi Mumbai: 9 Homes Targeted in Single Night, Lakhs in Cash and Valuables Looted in Kharghar

Series of theft took place in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar in single night. In this theft jewellery and cash worth lakhs was looted. In Kharghar's Vastu Vihar Sector 16, the Sanskruti Co-op. Housing Society and Parijat Co-op. experienced 5 and 4 burglaries, respectively. Housing Society at around 3 am on the 3rd. break-ins targeting closed residences has created an atmosphere of fear among residents, who are questioning the police's response to the frequent thefts. According to former local corporator Sanjana Sameer Kadam, the thieves are armed and operating without fear of the police, leading to an increase in such incidents throughout the city..

MNS's Ganesh Bankar has also expressed his displeasure over this. According to the residents' complaints, the Kharghar police have rushed to the spot and started an investigation. The incident of these violent thefts has been registered at the Kharghar police station. There is an atmosphere of fear, especially among the women, after seeing the sharp weapons in the hands of the thieves. Since most of the residents of the stolen houses have gone to their villages, information about how many lakhs of rupees were stolen from whose house has not yet been obtained. When Kharghar Senior Police Inspector Ajay Kamble was contacted to get information about this incident, he did not respond.

The thieves did not fear the police and broke into houses at 9 places with sharp weapons. All the residents are scared due to this incident. The thieves have been caught on CCTV. Therefore, the police should speed up the investigation and track down these thieves. Otherwise, similar incidents will happen in other places in the city. - Sanjana Sameer Kadam (Former Corporator, Kharghar)