Navi Mumbai: ACB Arrests Senior Inspector For Accepting Bribe to Drop Charges in Building Collapse Case

The Mumbai unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Senior Police Inspector Satish Kadam of Navi Mumbai's NRI Coastal Police Station for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹3.5 lakh in exchange for not arresting a builder involved in a fraud case. The builder is in judicial custody at Taloja Jail regarding a building collapse in Shahbaz Village, Belapur.

The arrest was made after the developer's son filed a complaint with the ACB Mumbai on Tuesday night in Ulwe.

According to ACB officials, a case had been filed against the complainant’s father at the NRI Coastal Police Station for the building collapse, and he is presently in judicial custody at Taloja Jail. To assist with the case and help secure bail, Inspector Kadam initially demanded ₹12 lakh, later reducing it to ₹2 lakh, which the complainant paid.

On October 2, 2024, another fraud case was registered against the complainant’s father at the same police station. In order to prevent his father's arrest in the new case and obtain further assistance, Inspector Kadam demanded ₹5 lakh. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the ACB, Mumbai, on October 8, 2024, with a written complaint.

That same day, an investigation was conducted in the presence of witnesses. During negotiations, the accused officer reduced his demand to ₹4 lakh and asked for the amount to be delivered near his residence at 10:00 PM on Tuesday.

Based on this complaint, the ACB laid a trap. Inspector Satish Kadam was caught red-handed accepting ₹3.5 lakh in bribe near his residence in Navi Mumbai.

A case has been registered against him under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.