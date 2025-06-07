Navi Mumbai ACB Nabs Land Records Official Taking ₹50,000 Bribe

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a Class-3 government official posted in the District Superintendent’s Land Records Office in Navi Mumbai for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹50,000. The arrested officer, Sanjipan Prabhakar Sanap (44), was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe for conducting a land survey under the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project.

According to the ACB, the complainant’s friend had applied for demarcation and survey of a land parcel falling within the NAINA project limits. Although the requisite government challan fee had been duly deposited, Sanap allegedly demanded a total bribe of ₹2,00,000 to initiate the survey process. On June 4, the complainant approached the ACB and filed a complaint.

Following a verification process conducted on June 5, it was confirmed that Sanap had indeed demanded the bribe and insisted on receiving ₹50,000 as the first installment. Based on this, a trap was laid on June 6, during which Sanap was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe in the presence of panch witnesses.

The trap operation was led by Police Inspector Arundhati Yelave under the supervision of DySP Dharmaraj Sonke, with a dedicated ACB team executing the arrest. A case is being registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.