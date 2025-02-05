Navi Mumbai Accident: 12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Hit by Dumper Truck in CBD Belapur; Driver Booked

CBD Belapur: In a tragic incident on Wednesday morning, a 12-year-old boy lost his life after being struck by a dumper truck on Artist Village Road in CBD Belapur. The driver of the dumper, who fled the scene after the accident, has been booked by the police for rash driving and negligence causing death.

The victim, identified as Shivam, was cycling back home after visiting his father at the Orange Complex in Sector 08, CBD. According to his father, Krishna Damodhar Bhat, Shivam had left their home at around 9:11 AM for his tuition in Sector 4, Belapur. After completing the tuition session earlier than expected, he went to meet his father, who operates a food business in Sector 8. Following their meeting, Shivam was on his way home to Artist Village when the accident occurred near Gnyanesh Hospital.

The police investigation revealed that the dumper, which was transporting materials for roadwork, was being driven recklessly at high speed. Shivam, a student at People’s Education Society School, CBD, was struck by the vehicle and left severely injured on the roadside.

Bhat recounted receiving a call from his wife, Kamla, informing him of the accident. He rushed to the scene, where onlookers and the school principal, Bhaskar Pawar, told him that Shivam had been found lying on the ground, covered in blood. The dumper truck was found abandoned at the edge of the road.

An ambulance from Gnyanesh Hospital arrived shortly after and transported Shivam to Municipal Hospital in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, where doctors confirmed his death at 12:25 PM.

Following the complaint filed by Bhat, the police have registered a case against the dumper driver under relevant sections for rash driving, negligence causing death, and violations of the Motor Vehicles Act. Authorities are continuing their search for the driver, who remains at large.