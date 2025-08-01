Navi Mumbai Accident: 6 Injured as Speeding NMMT Bus Rams Into Pedestrians at Turbhe Naka; Driver Booked

Navi Mumbai NMMT Bus Accident: Six people were injured when an NMMT electric bus lost control and hit pedestrians near Turbhe naka on Thursday night. The injured were treated at a nearby hospital. Fortunately, no one suffered serious injuries. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. The bus reportedly belongs to the NMMT Turbhe depot. The vehicle has been seized, and forensic and mechanical inspection is underway.

Sub-inspector Prakash Jagtapsaid preliminary investigations show the bus was speeding near the Pfizer Company Road stretch when the driver lost control. "Preliminary investigations suggest that the bus was being driven at excessive speed, and the driver lost control near the Pfizer Company road stretch. Six people were injured and have been given medical attention. None of them are critically hurt, he said as quoted by PTI.

The bus driver, 52-year-old Pramod Ramesh Kanojia, has been booked by Turbhe police. According to PTI reports, the case was registered under sections 280 (rash driving), 124(A) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.