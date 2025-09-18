Navi Mumbai Accident: Auto Driver Loses Life in Wrong-Side Driving Mishap on Palm Beach Road

Navi Mumbai: Autorickshaw driver died after ramping into car coming from front. According to information auto driver was driving on wrong side of Palm beach road near seawoods sector signal. This incident took place on Wednesday afternoon. Deceased identified as Vilas Undarya Rathod a resident of Belapur village. Police information reveals that, Rathod was speeding towards Vashi around 1:30 p.m. when his autorickshaw first rammed into a WagonR and then a Glanza car from behind.

Impact of this accident was so strong threw him out of the vehicle, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to municipal hospital in Nerul. Unfortunately he scummed to injures ans was declared dead on arrival, said a police officer from NRI Coastal police station said. Investigations revealed that Rathod was responsible for the accident as he was driving rashly on the wrong side. The NRI police have booked the deceased driver under relevant sections.

In Bhiwandi area, man and his three-year-old daughter died, while wife critically injured after getting hit by truck. This incident took place on Thursday , September 18, 2025 afternoon in Padgha area, when deceased was taking her ill daughter to doctor for checkup.

Officials told PTI, deceased Saheem Maqbool Khot, a resident of Borivali in Padgha, was travelling on a two-wheeler with his wife and three-year-old daughter when the accident took place. Khot attempted to change lanes and tried to manoeuvre his two-wheeler between a container truck and an autorickshaw. In the process, his two-wheeler collided with the container truck.