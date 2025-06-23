Navi Mumbai Accident: Drunk Driver Hits Woman, Rams Car Into Parked Vehicles in Kamothe

A hit-and-run case was registered at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai. A woman was severely injured after being struck by a speeding car. The car was allegedly driven by a drunk man in Kamothe. The incident occurred outside the Sarovar Hotel in Sector 6A, Kamothe on June 22, Sunday evening. A white swift car rammed into the woman, flinging her onto the side of the road. The eyewitness stated that the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, and he did not stop his car after running over the woman. Instead, he started to drive more recklessly and rammed into several vehicles parked on the side before coming to a halt.

The woman was taken immediately to MGM Hospital. She is currently getting the necessary medical help at the hospital. Her condition is stable now, and she is under observation.

The people present at the spot expressed anger over the driver’s reckless driving and his behaviour before handing him over to the Kamothe police. The residents also demand that strict action should be taken against such people and regular checks should be done by the police to prevent any mishap. Police stated that the man is now undergoing a medical test to ascertain alcohol levels. An FIR has been filed against the driver for his rash and life-endangering driving.