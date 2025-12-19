Navi Mumbai Accident: Teen Motorcyclist Dies After Getting Hit by Container Trailer on Shilphata–Mahape Road

Navi Mumbai: In a tragic road accident 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed on the spot after getting hit by speeding container trailer. This incident occurred on late Wednesday night on Shilphata–Mahape road near the L&T company premises. Police has registered case against the driver at Turbhe.

Deceased Akhilesh Sanjay Mishra was resident of the Kolshewadi area in Kalyan. As per police, Mishra was riding his TVS Apache motorcycle from Kalyan towards Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, December 18, 2025 night around 11.45 pm. After reaching at HP petrol pump in front of the L&T company on the Shilphata–Mahape stretch, speeding container rammed into his motorcycle from behind.

Deceased fell down on road and was crushed under the trailer’s rear wheels, resulting to instant death. Turbhe police responded to the scene and used a crane to move the container trailer, recovering the body. The deceased was sent to a hospital for post-mortem.

Police have registered a case against the trailer driver for causing death by negligence, and further investigation is underway.