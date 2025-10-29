Navi Mumbai Accident: Truck Overturns Near Ghansoli on Thane-Belapur Flyover, No Casualties Reported

Navi Mumbai: Traffic stand still after a truck accident at the beginning of the Ghansoli flyover on the Thane-Belapur route on on Wednesday morning. Container which was loaded with goods fell both on flyover and the road below, causing major traffic. This resulted in ong queues of vehicles stretched all the way to Airoli. After significant efforts, traffic was resumed around 9 am. According to Loksatta, incident occurred around 7am when a truck coming from JNPT towards Thane climbed onto the divider while descending from the Ghansoli station flyover.

Impact of the accident was so strong that container detached from the truck and fell onto the Belapur lane, along with the rear wheels. Primary reports suggest that, accident may have occurred due to a collision between two trucks travelling in opposite directions. Fallen container caused a complete traffic jam towards Belapur, halting both heavy and light vehicles.

Traffic Police Inspector Tukaram Pawale and his team responded to the scene, creating a temporary passage for small vehicles. A hydra crane was used to remove the container, and single-lane traffic resumed after 9 am.The morning rush exacerbated the congestion, impacting vehicles headed towards Mulund. By late morning, the damaged vehicle was moved, allowing slow movement on one lane.

Senior Police Inspector Pawale stated that the vehicle would be fully removed soon and traffic would return to normal. Local commuters have raised concerns about inadequate signage on the Thane-Belapur route, citing the absence of clear indicators for the flyover's start and end, which confuses drivers. A similar container accident occurred just two days prior on the Ghansoli-Rabale flyover, causing significant congestion.