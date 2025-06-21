Navi Mumbai Accident: Woman Killed, Husband Injured After Mercedes Driven by 19-Year-Old Engineering Student Hits Scooter

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra (June 20, 2025): A woman died and her husband was seriously injured after a Mercedes-Benz car, allegedly driven by a 19-year-old engineering student, hit their scooter on the Hiranandani flyover in New Panvel on Wednesday night. The accident occurred around 8.45 pm. Police identified the driver as Tithi Singh, a 19-year-old student, who was later arrested by Kharghar police.

The victims were identified as Rekha Yadav, 50, and her husband Gopal Yadav, 54. They lived in the Devad area of Panvel. Rekha worked as a receptionist at a private hospital in the Pant Nagar area of Ghatkopar.

The couple was returning home on a scooter when the accident happened. As they were coming down the Hiranandani flyover on the Sion-Panvel highway, the speeding car allegedly hit their vehicle from behind.

The impact threw both riders into the air. Rekha suffered a serious head injury and died on the spot. Gopal sustained injuries to his legs, arms and face.

Other motorists took them to MGM Hospital in Kamothe. Rekha was declared dead on arrival. Gopal is still under treatment.

Police have registered a case and placed Singh under arrest. Further investigation is underway.

