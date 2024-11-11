Navi Mumbai Accidents: Two Deaths in Past 48 Hours at Turbhe Store, Residents Blame Delayed Flyover Construction

The Turbhe Store area in Navi Mumbai witnessed two tragic accidents within 48 hours, claiming the lives of two pedestrians. While the Turbhe MIDC police filed cases against the drivers involved, residents voice frustration over stalled bridge construction and neglected road conditions, which they say are contributing to the frequency of accidents.

Residents also staged protest and demanded accountability for rising accidents on this stretch. The accidents occurred on the busy Thane-Belapur Road, where large slum areas are situated to the east and the Turbhe railway station lies to the west, making it a frequent crossing spot for pedestrians. High vehicle speeds and inadequate pedestrian infrastructure have led to multiple accidents, creating an increasingly dangerous environment.

To address these issues, a flyover construction project was started to improve pedestrian safety. However, delayed construction work and rain-damaged roads have compounded the risks, turning the area into an obstacle course for drivers who must carefully navigate around potholes and construction debris.

The recent fatalities have heightened local demands for immediate action. In one case, a speeding container truck struck and killed Azharuddin Pathan (30) around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, while in a similar incident, Ramlal Prasad (60) was fatally struck by a container truck while crossing the road. Both incidents have cast a pall of sorrow over the area and led to widespread calls for accountability, with residents blaming the bridge contractor and authorities for neglecting urgent repairs.

In response, an emergency meeting has been scheduled to discuss preventive measures, including the potential installation of a traffic signal at Turbhe Store to control vehicle speeds and safeguard pedestrians. Senior Police Inspector Abasaheb Patil announced that municipal engineers, the bridge contractor, and traffic police will conduct an on-site inspection on Monday to determine additional safety interventions.