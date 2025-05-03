Navi Mumbai Airport: DGCA Directs NMIA Operator To Halt All Activities, Including Ulwe Slaughterhouses

Navi Mumbai: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed the Navi Mumbai International Airport operator to halt all activities that attract birds near the airport, including illegal open-air animal slaughter, following persistent complaints from activists about the risk of bird strikes.

The directive comes as the airport gears up to begin operations within a month.

B N Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation, first raised the issue on February 24 through the Prime Minister’s public grievance portal. He flagged the rampant slaughter of goats and chickens in Ulwe, just three kilometers from the airport.

“This is a clear violation of DGCA norms prohibiting animal slaughter within a 10 km radius of any airport,” Kumar said.

These rules are also part of a Government Resolution that established the Aerodrome Environment Management Committee (AEMC) for the Navi Mumbai airport. Despite repeated complaints, activists say CIDCO — which heads the AEMC and oversees Ulwe — has taken only token measures. “Some illegal shops were demolished, but they quickly came back, operating even more brazenly,” said Santosh Kate, Ulwe city NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) president.

Kate has written to CIDCO, the Raigad district collector, and other officials, citing not only safety risks but also public health concerns amid fears of bird flu and GBS virus outbreaks. “It’s shocking how authorities have ignored these violations,” he said.

In its response to NatConnect, DGCA Director Amit Gupta confirmed, “The aerodrome operator has been advised to take necessary steps to stop all activities, including animal slaughter, that attract birds near the airport.”

Kumar, however, expressed disappointment over the slow pace of action: “It’s astonishing that the DGCA took over two months — and two reminders — to respond to such a critical safety issue.”

Earlier, Director of Air Safety A X Joseph had informed NatConnect that the complaint had been passed to the DGCA’s Aerodrome Directorate. Frustrated by the delay, Kumar sent a protest letter on April 13, warning that illegal animal slaughter and meat sales continue to thrive even as the airport nears its launch.

Local resident Karan Chawla, who has also appealed to the Chief Minister, estimates that 15 to 30 goats are slaughtered daily in Sector 19, Ulwe. His complaint has reached senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr. I. S. Chahal and Urban Development-2 Secretary Govind Raj.

With DGCA intervention now underway, activists are hopeful for concrete measures. They have also proposed setting up a regulated slaughterhouse in Navi Mumbai to ensure hygienic, safe meat supply for residents.