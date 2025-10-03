Navi Mumbai Airport Gets DGCA Clearance Ahead of PM Modi’s Grand Inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive at the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on October 8 aboard the state-of-the-art ‘India One’ aircraft to formally inaugurate the much-awaited airport. The VVIP Boeing-777 will mark a historic entry as the first official widebody aircraft to land at NMIA. Earlier this week, the same aircraft carried out an operational trial, successfully testing the landing and take-off systems at the airport. This event signaled the readiness of the airport infrastructure and heightened anticipation for its grand opening after years of delay and prolonged project timelines.

Preparations have intensified at NMIA as authorities gear up for its official inauguration. The project, which has faced multiple delays since its announcement, finally reached a critical milestone this week. The Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (NMIAL), the project’s operator, secured the mandatory aerodrome license from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday. This clearance was the final approval required before commencing operations, paving the way for the upcoming inauguration. With this development, NMIA has overcome its last major hurdle and is now officially cleared for civil aviation activities.

During his two-day visit to Mumbai, Prime Minister Modi is expected to take part in several high-profile events besides inaugurating NMIA, which will serve as India’s first functional “second city-airport.” Sources suggest that he will land directly at the airport in the iconic ‘India One’ aircraft. This highly secured, custom-built Boeing-777 is one of two advanced VVIP jets used exclusively by India’s top leadership, including the prime minister, president, and vice president. Modi is also likely to unveil multiple development projects and attend a prominent fintech conference during his visit.

To ensure a smooth inauguration day, authorities conducted a comprehensive operational drill involving ‘India One’ on Wednesday. The aircraft, operated by the Indian Air Force, landed at NMIA around 10:30 am and departed for Delhi at 2 pm after successfully completing a series of checks. Officials verified critical procedures such as runway operations, navigation systems, and safety protocols. This was the first widebody aircraft to land at the airport, following IndiGo’s Airbus A320 narrowbody test flight in December. The exercise demonstrated NMIA’s readiness to handle large aircraft and high-profile arrivals.