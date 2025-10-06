Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration: Traffic Advisory Issued For October 8 Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit, Check Details

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit for the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport on Wednesday, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) has announced strict traffic regulations across the city. From 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., the movement, entry, and parking of heavy goods vehicles will be prohibited within the jurisdiction of the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate. However, exemptions have been granted for emergency and essential service vehicles such as ambulances, police vans, fire brigades, government vehicles, passenger buses heading to the airport, and those transporting essential commodities. Officials said these measures aim to maintain security and ensure uninterrupted traffic during the high-profile event.

A senior police officer confirmed that a significant deployment of police personnel will be stationed at vital intersections and roads leading to the airport to prevent congestion during the VVIP movement. Traffic checkpoints will also be set up to monitor vehicle flow and ensure compliance with the restrictions. The police have coordinated with multiple departments to streamline the movement of authorized vehicles and facilitate the safe passage of dignitaries attending the inauguration ceremony.

Additionally, heavy vehicles will be restricted from entering Navi Mumbai through the Vashi and Airoli toll plazas, as well as from Mumbai via the Atal Setu. Designated parking areas have been arranged near the airport for visitors arriving by private buses. Following the inauguration, the traffic police have implemented measures to help private buses exit smoothly and return to their respective destinations without any inconvenience. These arrangements are part of the larger traffic management plan to maintain order and minimize disruption during the landmark event.