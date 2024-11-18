Navi Mumbai Airport: Nitin Gadkari Announces Water Taxi Service to Cut Travel Time from Mumbai to 17 Minutes

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that the planned water taxi services will allow passengers to travel from any part of Mumbai to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport in just 17 minutes, significantly cutting down travel time.

Addressing a poll rally in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday night, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways highlighted the government's initiatives to enhance connectivity and ease traffic congestion in Mumbai and Thane. The Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to begin operations in March 2025.

Gadkari said the proposed water taxi services, once operational, would enable commuters to reach the Navi Mumbai International Airport from any part of Mumbai "in just 17 minutes". "By harnessing the vast sea routes around Mumbai and Thane, we can significantly reduce traffic congestion and air pollution," he said.

Gadkari also said the potential of introducing amphibious sea planes, which can land in smaller water bodies, including lakes in Thane, thus eliminating the need for traditional runways. He revealed that the government is actively seeking investors to develop and implement this innovative project.

Speaking on the traffic challenges in Mumbai and Pune, Gadkari mentioned the New Delhi-Mumbai expressway, which, once fully operational, is expected to divert outstation traffic and help alleviate congestion within the metropolitan areas.