Navi Mumbai Airport to Be Named After DB Patil as Maharashtra Govt Sends Proposal to Centre Ahead of PM Modi’s Inauguration

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Navi Mumbai for the inauguration event of the newly developed Airport in Ulwe, Raigad district, the Maharashtra government has sent a proposal to the Centre, recommending to named the Ulwe airport be named after the Lawyer and former Member of the Lok Sabha DB Patil.

The state government has sent only one name, "D.B Patil International Airport", for approval to the Centre. However, due to some technical formalities, the final approval may take up to three months. The government has positively considered the public demand to name the airport after the late former MP. Following this decision, the proposed march by various parties regarding the naming issue has been temporarily suspended.

Flights will now be able to operate from Navi Mumbai Airport without any hindrance. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an Aerodrome License for the airport, which is essential for the commencement of regular flight operations. This clears the way for the formal opening of the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

PM Modi is scheduled for a two-day visit to Mumbai on October 8 and 9. On Wednesday (October 8), he will inaugurate the Navi Mumbai Airport, the Mumbai Metro-3 line and several other development projects. On October 9, the Prime Minister will attend the Global Fintech Festival 2025 at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The event will also be attended by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. During his visit, PM Modi will stay at the Raj Bhavan.

Meanwhile, authorities will conduct a crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses within a 10-km radius of Navi Mumbai Airport. The DGCA has taken strict steps to eliminate threats to air safety, including action against illegal animal slaughter, improper carcass disposal, and unregulated waste dumping in Ulwe.