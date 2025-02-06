Navi Mumbai Anti-Encroachment Drive: CIDCO Demolishes Unauthorised Under-Construction Buildings in Airoli

The Anti-Encroachment Department of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) demolished unauthorised under-construction RCC buildings in Airoli on Wednesday. Despite prior warnings to halt construction, the builders continued their work, prompting the demolition.

The illegal structures were located at Survey No. 54, Sector 20, Airoli. A notice issued under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning (MRTP) Act, 1966, stated that an RCC footing, measuring approximately 120.246 square meters, had been erected without the necessary permissions from CIDCO or the competent authority.

CIDCO had previously issued a notice under Section 54(1) of the MRTP Act, directing the developers to stop construction immediately. The notice declared the construction unauthorized due to the absence of valid permits, citing either expired development permissions or non-compliance with approved regulations. The contractor was ordered to cease all building activity and restore the land to its original condition. The notice warned that failure to comply would result in legal action and penalties under the relevant laws.

However, the contractor ignored the directive and continued construction. As a result, CIDCO proceeded with the demolition.