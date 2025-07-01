Navi Mumbai: Autorickshaw Driver Arrested for Inappropriately Touching Pedestrian, Threatening Her with Knife

A 30-year-old autorickshaw driver has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a pedestrian in Navi Mumbai. The police on Monday, June 30, arrested Rohit Gopal Gade, a resident of Vichumbe in Panvel, under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, an official said.

He said the woman, in her complaint, alleged that she was walking with a friend when the autorickshaw hit them, following which she confronted the accused.

The official said Gade allegedly alighted the vehicle and pulled the victim, touched her inappropriately and threatened to attack her with a knife.