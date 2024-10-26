Navi Mumbai: Bharati Vidyapeeth Students Launch Unique Postcard Campaign to Boost Voter Participation Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Election

In an innovative initiative to boost voter participation ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, students from Bharati Vidyapeeth School and Junior College have taken the lead in raising awareness through a remarkable campaign involving 1000 postcards.

With the assembly elections approaching, the election department and local government have ramped up efforts to encourage citizens to vote. This initiative seeks to harness the enthusiasm and influence of students to inspire their parents and relatives to participate in the electoral process.

As voter turnout continues to decline, this campaign aims to combat the trend. Many citizens tend to utilize the voting day holiday for leisure travel, neglecting their civic duty, which has resulted in a drop in participation. The students’ postcards emphasize the importance of voting as a fundamental right and a responsibility in strengthening democracy.

The event saw the presence of distinguished guests, including Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Deputy Commissioner Somanath Potre, Assistant Commissioner Shrikant Todkar, and Cleanliness Officer Suryakant Mhatre. The principal of the school, Bellam R.T., honored these dignitaries, who shared valuable insights about the importance of voting.

Naresh Lohar, an art teacher and a voter registration officer (BLO), spearheaded this voter awareness campaign. The postcards, crafted by students, encouraged recipients to prioritize voting on November 20, 2024, urging them to set aside other commitments for the day. The letters also reminded voters to carry acceptable identification documents such as PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, or voter IDs when heading to the polls.

In addition to the postcards, some students creatively designed wedding invitations themed around the significance of voting and democracy, further engaging their community in this vital conversation.

Dr. Vishwajit Kadam, working trustee of Bharati Vidyapeeth, along with other educational leaders, commended the students' efforts and emphasized the impact of such initiatives on promoting civic responsibility.

As the election date approaches, the Bharati Vidyapeeth School's initiative serves as a beacon of hope for increasing voter engagement and reinforcing the importance of every citizen's voice in shaping the future of the nation.